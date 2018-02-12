TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Cubs' Addison Russell Pumped For Yu Darvish Can't Wait to Meet Him!!

2/12/2018 6:31 AM PST

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell Pumped For Yu Darvish

EXCLUSIVE

Chicago Cubs star Addison Russell is stoked to meet his new (super rich) teammate, Yu Darvish ... telling TMZ Sports he can't wait to LEARN from the accomplished veteran. 

We spoke with the World Series champ about Darvish's massive new 6-year, $126 MILLION contract with the Cubbies -- and Russell clearly believes CHI is getting its money's worth. 

"It's gonna be a big plus! We're happy to have him ... I've faced him a few times so I know what he brings to the table!"

There's a funny celebrity cameo in the clip -- but Russell's not impressed.

Maybe because Rick Springfield dropped "Jessie's Girl" 37 years ago ... 13 years before Addison was born! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web