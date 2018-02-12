Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell Pumped For Yu Darvish

Cubs' Addison Russell Pumped For Yu Darvish Can't Wait to Meet Him!!

Chicago Cubs star Addison Russell is stoked to meet his new (super rich) teammate, Yu Darvish ... telling TMZ Sports he can't wait to LEARN from the accomplished veteran.

We spoke with the World Series champ about Darvish's massive new 6-year, $126 MILLION contract with the Cubbies -- and Russell clearly believes CHI is getting its money's worth.

"It's gonna be a big plus! We're happy to have him ... I've faced him a few times so I know what he brings to the table!"

There's a funny celebrity cameo in the clip -- but Russell's not impressed.

Maybe because Rick Springfield dropped "Jessie's Girl" 37 years ago ... 13 years before Addison was born!