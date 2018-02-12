Joe Jonas Wannabe Burglar Thwarted ... Home Alarm Comes Thru!

Joe Jonas' Home Alarm System Scares Off Wannabe Burglar

Joe Jonas has his security system to thank for warding off a potential thief and keeping his name off the list of celebs who've had their homes burglarized ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the DNCE lead singer's home surveillance captured footage of a person outside his San Fernando Valley home around 9 PM Thursday. We're told the prowler was seen messing with the security cams before triggering the alarm ... then taking off.

A member of Joe's crew got a notification of the alarm right afterward and went to the house to check it out. We're told nothing was stolen or damaged so a trespass report was filed, and cops are investigating.

For now, though ... it looks like Joe's security saved him from being the next victim of the Valley's crime wave of celeb burglaries.

We reached out to Jonas ... no word back so far.