Chris Hemsworth Wraps Up Wild Australian Family Vacation

Chris Hemsworth must've gotten his fill from an adventure Down Under, 'cause he and his fam looked ready to get back to more urban Australian life.

Chris, his wife Elsa, and their 3 kids were spotted boarding a plane out of Adelaide after spending a couple jam-packed days in the area hanging with all kinds of wildlife. They live in Byron Bay, about 1,200 miles away on the east coast of Australia.

While they were in the south, the Hemsworth squad hit up Kangaroo Island and Seal Bay during their South Australia escapade -- coming across the likes of koalas, snakes, sea lions and dolphins along the way.

True to form ... Chris was seen taking the reigns on a lot of this stuff, literally. From snakes to fishing rods, the Aussie appeared to have a handle on things during the vacay.

It all looks good on ya, mate!