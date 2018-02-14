TMZ

Golfer Bill Haas Injured In Fatal Ferrari Crash ... Involving Luke Wilson

2/14/2018 5:54 AM PST

Golfer Bill Haas Injured In Fatal Ferrari Crash Involving Luke Wilson

Breaking News

Golf star Bill Haas -- a 6-time PGA tour winner -- was injured Tuesday night when a Ferrari he was a passenger in rolled over and crashed in Pacific Palisades, CA -- killing the driver.

Luke Wilson's car was involved in the wreck -- but he was not injured. 

The crash occurred right near Riviera Country Club -- where O.J. Simpson famously used to golf back in the day (he was banned after the murders). In fact, he golfed there with a famous movie producer the morning of the killings.

35-year-old Haas was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for pain and swelling in his legs. He suffered no broken bones and is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the car is a 71-year-old man. Cops have not released his name or said why they believe the Ferrari crashed in the first place.

Cops are investigating.

