Luke Wilson From Victim to Hero ... In Bill Haas Fatal Crash

Luke Wilson Went from Victim to Hero in Bill Haas Fatal Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Luke Wilson went from crash victim to action hero mere moments after a Ferrari in which pro golfer Bill Haas was riding passenger caused a fatal accident ... TMZ has learned.

Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs -- who owns House of Ink in Venice, CA -- tells us he witnessed the crash Tuesday night, where he says the driver of the Ferrari, 71-year-old Mark Gibello, sped off down a road, lost control switching gears and hit a BMW in the opposite lane.

Heirigs says the BMW flipped over, and clipped Wilson's tailing car in the process. He tells us the woman inside was screaming, as her leg was stuck as her car began smoking.

That's when Wilson parked his car and ran over to get the woman out. Heirigs says he also assisted, but tells us it was Wilson who went in through the back, while he dislodged her leg. Wilson then pulled the victim out of the back of the car and they both carried her over to a curb while paramedics arrived.

As for the one fatality in the wreck -- the driver of the Ferrari -- Heirigs says he overheard the man's wife tell authorities Haas was a friend from out of town, whom her husband wanted to take for a spin.