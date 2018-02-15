SI Swimsuit Models Bikini, No Bikini ... They're Bangin' HOT!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Look Bangin' Hot At Issue Launch Party

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit models came out in droves for the issue's launch party in NYC Wednesday night, and although most were covered up more than usual, they all looked smokin' hot.

Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, Barbara Palvin, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Herrington and Alexis Ren all posed for pics outside the Big Apple's Moxy Hotel where the event was held. Not exactly the beach, but who cares!

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook were there, too. The two are part of the issue's "In Her Words" spread where they posed nude with inspiring words tatted all over them.

Sure, it was Valentine's Day, but still a great party ... especially if you were a single dude.