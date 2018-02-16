Cardi B Shimmers in Unresolved Pregnancy Mystery

Cardi B Shimmers in Sequin Outfit at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B hit up Madison Square Garden Thursday in a shimmering, sequined getup, and it doesn't resolve the question ... is she really pregnant?

Cardi showed up for the Romeo Santos concert at MSG, struttiing in with attitude. From this angle, it's hard to see if she's showing, but an argument can be made both ways.

TMZ broke the story ... one of Cardi's people told a staffer at a Super Bowl party she was drinking Fiji Water because she was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Maybe more immediately pressing ... Cardi's expected to fly to L.A. Friday for All-Star Weekend, and there are security concerns after she dissed the Crips in a recent post.