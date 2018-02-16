Scottie Pippen Parties With Kourtney Kardashian & Ludacris, Gifted $30k Watch

Exclusive Details
Scottie Pippen ain't playin' in the All-Star Game this weekend, but he already scored ... a freakin' awesome $30,000 luxury Swiss watch for free -- at a celeb packed party last night.
Haute Living and Larsa Pippen threw Scottie a party at Bungalow 1 at Chateau Marmont in L.A. to celebrate his Hall of Fame career.
Scottie -- along with guests like Kourtney Kardashian, Ludacris, Omarion and L.A. Reid -- ate (steak and salmon) and drank super expensive Louis XIII cognac.
Best part of the night (at least for Pip) ... when HL presented him with a Roger Dubuis Titanium Excalibur 45 timepiece -- a watch they tell us goes for $30k.
Now Scottie's got a watch to go with those 6 rings.