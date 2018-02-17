Bobby Brown LeBron's Rebooting 'House Party'? ... Here's Who Should Star

Bobby Brown Gives LeBron James Casting Advice For 'House Party'

EXCLUSIVE

Bobby Brown says he knows exactly who should star in the LeBron James "House Party" reboot ... and his ideas are ... how should we put it ... unconventional.

If you don't remember, "House Party" was about two teenagers and the hijinks that ensued when one threw a party that the other's father forbid him to go to. He went anyway, and thus there were hijinks.

We got Brown outside of Madeo, and asked his thoughts on who could pull it off in this new era -- and he named two huge stars that are, shall we say ... older.

Not what we were thinking, but hey, we'd watch.