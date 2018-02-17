NBA All-Star Weekend Celeb Game Features Bieber, Foxx and Jordan

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Features Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan

NBA All-Star Weekend did not disappoint Friday night ... a slew of players and celebs took the court.

The celeb game went down at Los Angeles Community College ... check out Nick Cannon, Justin Bieber, Quavo from Migos, Jamie Foxx, "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan, Sterling Brim and "Stranger Things" kid Caleb McLauhlin. Quavo scored 19 points and earned MVP honors.

You gotta love the Biebs shooting way above the head of "Yo Gabba Gabba" star Miles Brown.

As for the Rising Stars Team USA vs. The World ... that game was played at Staples Center and The World beat Team USA 155 to 124.

Tonight's gonna be epic, with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL 3 Point Contest, and the Verizon Slam Dunk competition. Sunday's the actual 67th NBA All-Star Game.