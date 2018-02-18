TMZ

Fergie at NBA All-Star Game Roasted for Slow & Sexy Nat'l Anthem ... Hollywood Piles On

2/18/2018 7:39 PM PST

Fergie Roasted for Slow Rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fergie sang the National Anthem to kick off the 2018 NBA All-Star game, and most everyone seemed to hate it ... including Hollywood.

Tons of stars blasted Fergie for her sultry rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner Sunday night ahead of a mega showdown between Stephen Curry and LeBron James' all-star squads. Charles Barkley wanted to dive right in afterward ... but Shaq wouldn't let him.

Leslie Jones had some thoughts, too ... wondering "Why did this happen?" and even suggesting the organizers might as well have had her sing it.

Hell, even a state senator from Oklahoma got in on the hating. 

Draymond Green's reaction was probably the best, though. It was live and raw, and there was no hiding how he really felt about it ... LOLOLOL. Yeah, that about sums it up.

Keep your head up, Fergie. There's always next year ... or not.

