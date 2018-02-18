Fergie Roasted for Slow Rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Fergie at NBA All-Star Game Roasted for Slow & Sexy Nat'l Anthem ... Hollywood Piles On

Fergie sang the National Anthem to kick off the 2018 NBA All-Star game, and most everyone seemed to hate it ... including Hollywood.

Tons of stars blasted Fergie for her sultry rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner Sunday night ahead of a mega showdown between Stephen Curry and LeBron James' all-star squads. Charles Barkley wanted to dive right in afterward ... but Shaq wouldn't let him.

"Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that" - Charles Barkley on Fergie's national anthem 😂😂😂



CHUCK. GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CjmEJ5Gl0b — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 19, 2018

Leslie Jones had some thoughts, too ... wondering "Why did this happen?" and even suggesting the organizers might as well have had her sing it.

Meanwhile back in the states... I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018

Hell, even a state senator from Oklahoma got in on the hating.

And it seems we may have been tortured by this third playing of “Desposito”, but at least we missed the #Fergie rendition of our National Anthem #OhWowItWasBad — Stephanie Bice (@stephaniebice) February 19, 2018

Draymond Green's reaction was probably the best, though. It was live and raw, and there was no hiding how he really felt about it ... LOLOLOL. Yeah, that about sums it up.

Draymond is all of us 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018

Keep your head up, Fergie. There's always next year ... or not.