Jamie Foxx Schools Byron Scott in Impromptu Three-Point Contest

Jamie Foxx The Renaissance Man strikes again -- this time sending NBA legend Byron Scott back to school during an impromptu shooting contest.

Jamie and Byron were attending an All-Star-themed event Saturday night at the Jeremy hotel in WeHo, where they got into a little three-point shooting contest on the fly.

Eyewitnesses tell us Jamie drained at least 3 shots from distance out of 10 ... while Byron hit NONE. Yes, Byron Scott -- who's known as a three-point guru -- hit zero 3-pointers.

The discrepancy didn't go unnoticed, especially by Jamie. He points out what most everyone already knows about the dude -- he can kinda do it all. Game, hats.