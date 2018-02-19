Diddy Celebrates 'Black Panther' Smashing Box Office Records

Diddy Hell Yeah, I'm Down For More 'Black Panther'!!!

Someone get Diddy a script for the "Black Panther" sequel -- because he's ALL IN after the film's record breaking weekend!

Diddy was leaving Nightingale Sunday night in WeHo when we asked if he thought the movie's tremendous success would convince Hollywood to greenlight more black films. His reaction was the most enthusiastic -- and maybe a little booze-fueled -- we've seen yet.

'BP' made $192 million so far, and is projected to top $215 mil once the holiday weekend is over -- the biggest February opening ever.

You can tell ... he knows the numbers, and "hell yeah" ... he's amped about 'em!!

C'mon, Diddy as King T'Challa's 2nd cousin in the music biz ... for 'BP2'?