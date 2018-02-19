Janet Jackson to Baby Eissa What Haven't I Done for You Lately? That's The Way Love Goes

Janet Jackson's a Hands-On Mom with Baby Eissa

Janet Jackson clearly believes in sticking to the mom-damentals of parenting -- which include pushing your own baby's stroller ... and carrying your little one around yourself.

Janet was spotted pushing around her 1-year-old son, Eissa, in London Monday as she joined some friends for lunch -- and even in the rain and all ... she was roughin' it.

We assume the singer has nannies on hand to help with some of the child care, especially since she's back to touring after giving birth last year, and has been pretty busy.

Still ... Janet appears to be quite hands-on as a mother, 'cause baby Eissa has accompanied her to lots of places lately. And Janet's usually the one carrying the kid around ... like here, here and here.

One thing he definitely can't ask in the future ... what did you ever do for me, ma?