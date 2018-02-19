Kim Kardashian Kanye's Stock-ing Stuffers ... Have Made Me Even Richer!!!

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Stocks from Kanye Have Already Netted Her a Fortune

Kim Kardashian's Christmas gift from Kanye West isn't going to stop the chorus from grousing she keeps getting richer for doing nothing, because in this case ... it's absolutely true.

As we reported, Ye hooked up his wife for Xmas with $100k of stock from 4 blue-chip companies -- Amazon, Apple, Disney and Adidas ... along with some more traditional stocking stuffers.

Since Kim scored the gifts, 2 of the 4 stocks -- Amazon and Adidas -- have continued to surge, and are up about $24k and $11k respectively. Disney is down almost $2k and Apple's dipped a bit as well.

All in all ... Kim's $400k portfolio is currently valued at $431,800 as of Friday's close.

Not bad at all for doing nothing and just watching the stocks grow.