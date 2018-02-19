WWE's Randy Orton Rousey's Gotta Wrestle ... To Prove She's Special

WWE's Randy Orton: Ronda Rousey's Gotta Wrestle to Prove She's Special

Ronda Rousey's UFC resume kicks ass, but we gotta pump the brakes on calling her the next big thing in wrestling -- so says WWE superstar Randy Orton.

With all the buzz Ronda's gotten since her Royal Rumble appearance, our guy asked Randy if he thinks she's on the fast track to the Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.

The 13-time champ wasn't having it -- telling TMZ Sports it's way too soon to make those kinds of comparisons. After all, Rousey hasn't even had A SINGLE MATCH.

"She has a good chance of being one of the top female wrestlers eventually, but she’s got a long way to go," Orton told TMZ Sports outside LAX.

"The Legend Killer" would know, right?