Kyle Richards Spots Rat in Restaurant, Only Gets Half Off Meal

Kyle Richards is refusing to turn rat on the NYC restaurant where an actual rat pulled up a chair, and joined her for a meal!
We got the 'Real Housewives' star Monday at LAX and asked about the images she posted of the hungry rodent that ruined her lunch earlier that day in Manhattan.
Kyle told us the "Ratatouille" experience is by far her worst restaurant nightmare -- even though she's had some doozies -- but the crazy thing is she won't name the restaurant.
And adding insult to her rat-faced injury -- the eatery didn't even comp her meal!! Maybe they have to tip the rat?