Prince William Gets Your Motor Running!!! (Maybe Just a Little?)

Prince William Gets Suited Up to Ride Motorcycle in England

Prince William ain't exactly the "Easy Rider" type, but he's trying his damnedest to look the part.

The Duke of Cambridge suited up Tuesday, hopped on a Triumph motorbike, popped the clutch and zoomed off -- but not too far. This was mostly a photo op, after all.

Wills visited Triumph Motorcycles and MIRA Technology Park in England -- and took a tour to celebrate the British company's world-class facilities.

Really though ... it was an awesome excuse for the father of 2 to live in the fast lane again. William used to own a Ducati back in his youth, and seemed to recapture some of that while test riding a Triumph Tiger 1200 around the factory's private track.

He got an up-close look at the assembly line and the slick machines they're producing -- but, let's be honest, he's got baby number 3 on the way. Probably best if William sticks to this kind of racing.