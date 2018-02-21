Drake Explains How He'll Top Giving Away $1 Million in 'God's Plan'

Drake How Do I Top Giving Away 7 Figures? Just Stick to the Plan, G ...

Drake says giving away nearly $1 million during his recent music video shoot was one of the best things he's ever done ... and now he's contemplating how to beat that.

We pulled up on Drizzy Tuesday night leaving The Nice Guy -- not to cuddle, but to ask him how he felt donating $996,631.90 to various families and orgs in his video for "God's Plan."

He tells us it's by far the greatest thing he's done for others -- probably in his whole life, in fact. Now the million-dollar question ... how the hell do you top something like that?

Drake's got an idea on how to keep the good deeds going. And by the looks of his new $2.5 million LaFerrari that he rolled away in ... we'll go out on a limb and say he can afford it.

