Kirk Cousins Should Make the Jets Beg For Him, Says Ex-Jet Hugh Douglas

The Jets are desperate for Kirk Cousins, and everyone knows it ... so the QB should make 'em get on their hands and knees -- so says former Jets LB Hugh Douglas.

"If I'm Kirk Cousins, I'm gonna ask them to show me how bad do you really want me," Douglas told TMZ Sports out in Atlanta.

"Gimme all the money. I want a bologna sandwich at my locker every morning -- that's how bad you want me."

FYI, Kirk's still technically on the Redskins ... but even he knows he's as good as gone after the Alex Smith trade.

Hugh explains why Gang Green's gotta pounce ... and it's got everything to do with Baker Mayfield and the NFL draft's other QBs.

H.D. was a 3-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles too, so he also told us what Nick Foles should do next ... and if him and T.O. are still beefing all these years after their infamous locker room throwdown.