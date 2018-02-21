Rihanna Makes 30th Bday an Intimate Affair

Rihanna Celebrates 30th Birthday with Intimate NYC Party

Rihanna celebrated hitting the BIG 3-0 Tuesday night in NYC, but it was less of a bad girl RiRi party and more of a super formal Miss Fenty affair. Hey, she's maturing.

The fete for her closest friends and family was held at The Grill and Rihanna arrived in a fuchsia gown. Also in attendance were her mom, adorable goddaughter, best friend Melissa Forde ... as well as Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka, and Toni Braxton.

Her Saudi billionaire heir boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, was noticeably absent from photos.

The low-key event isn't what we've come to expect from Rihanna, but don't be surprised if she uncorks a classic RiRi party in coming days.