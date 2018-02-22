Chris Rock Lost for Words ... On White Kids Getting Shot Joke

Chris Rock Lost for Words on White Kids Getting Shot Joke

Chris Rock offered our camera guy a peace sign, but made it pretty clear -- and fast -- he was in no mood to laugh or talk.

We got the comedian at LAX Wednesday and first asked him about picking up the tab at Mastro's Steakhouse after dining with comedy legends Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

Rock wasn't having it ... just like he wasn't having it when our guy wanted to know if one of his jokes in his new Netflix special was untimely and insensitive. If you haven't heard ... Rock had joked, "I want to live in a world with real equality. I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month. I want to see white mothers on TV crying."