Claire Foy Separates From Husband and Divorce Looms

"The Crown" star Claire Foy has separated from her husband, actor Stephen Campbell Moore.
Foy said in a statement that this was by no means a recent event ... "We have separated and have been for some time."
Although the statement says nothing about divorce, the words she uses loom large for an end to her 4-year marriage ... "We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another."
Foy's husband had a major health scare last year when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his pituitary gland. Fortunately, it was benign.
33-year-old Claire herself had a similar scare at age 17, when she was diagnosed with a tumor in her eye. Again, benign.
The couple has 1 child ... a 3-year-old daughter.