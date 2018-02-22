Claire Foy Separates From Husband and Divorce Looms

Claire Foy Separates From Husband ... Divorce Looms

"The Crown" star Claire Foy has separated from her husband, actor Stephen Campbell Moore.

Foy said in a statement that this was by no means a recent event ... "We have separated and have been for some time."



Although the statement says nothing about divorce, the words she uses loom large for an end to her 4-year marriage ... "We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another."

Foy's husband had a major health scare last year when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his pituitary gland. Fortunately, it was benign.

33-year-old Claire herself had a similar scare at age 17, when she was diagnosed with a tumor in her eye. Again, benign.

The couple has 1 child ... a 3-year-old daughter.