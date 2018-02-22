Ed Sheeran & Fiancee You Likin' The Shape of Our Engagement Rings?

Ed Sheeran's 'Engagement Ring' Isn't as Flashy as His Fiancee's Rock

Ed Sheeran is bucking tradition when it comes to who wears an engagement ring -- but it's clear who's got on the nicer bling between him and his fiancee.

Ed and his bride-to-be, Cherry Seaborn, were spotted leaving a restaurant Wednesday night in London with both of 'em rocking hardware on their ring fingers. Ed got folks all freaked out by making everyone think he'd already gotten hitched ... but he hasn't.

He addressed his silver wedding band at the 2018 BRIT Awards this week, saying his gal had made it for him and thought men should wear engagement rings, too ... adding "It's the same commitment either way."

It might be the same commitment, but it definitely ain't the same price. Ed's ring is homemade -- meanwhile, Cherry's giant diamond ring definitely looks top-shelf commercial.

Some things will probably never change ... eh, Ed.