Harvey Weinstein Angry with Lawyer for Using Streep & Lawrence in His Defense

Harvey Weinstein realizes the enormous misstep his civil lawyer made when he filed legal docs suggesting Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow have no problem with him, because he's just schooled the attorney, telling him to back off.

Weinstein's rep tells TMZ, "Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes. Once again, moving forward, Mr. Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record."

Lawrence and Streep blasted Weinstein for dragging them into his defense, calling it exploitative, predatory and downright disgusting.