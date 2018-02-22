U.S. Women's Hockey Team Parties After Victory Gold Medals and Beers!!

How do you celebrate after winning the gold medal in Women's Hockey?!

YOU POUND SOME BREWS ... just like the badass members of the U.S. Women's Hockey team!

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and the rest of the squad turning up at the Czech House in South Korea -- hours after defeating Canada in the gold medal game.

The best part might be the fact the DJ bumped Lenny Kravitz's version of "American Woman" while the champs got their celebration on!

Congrats!!!!