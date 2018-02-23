Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian, Mum On Kylie Tanking Snapchat

Kanye and Kourtney Mum on Kylie Tanking Snapchat

Our photog gave it the ol' college try, but Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian weren't having it when he asked about Kylie going south on Snapchat.

Kanye and Kourtney went to the movies in Calabasas to see "Black Panther" and, as they left, we asked them about the power of Kylie. As you know, she pretty much said she was done with the app and the stock plummeted over 7% after her tweets, although it did bounce back a bit, closing Thursday at only 6% down.

They had different forms of protestations to the question ... but point made.