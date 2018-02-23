'Martin' Star Tisha Campbell-Martin Asks For Spousal Support in Divorce

"Martin" star Tisha Campbell-Martin wants her husband to pay up in their divorce.

Tisha filed divorce docs Thursday in L.A. stating she and Duane Martin separated in December of 2016 after 20 years of marriage. The two have two sons together, 8 and 16 years old.

In the docs, Tisha seeks spousal support and to split both physical and legal custody of the couple's children.

In a statement to TMZ she says, "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce. It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family."