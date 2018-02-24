Brody Jenner Clearly Wants to Repair Relationship with Kylie

Brody Jenner Clearly Wants to Repair Kylie Relationship

EXCLUSIVE

Brody Jenner was gracious to a fault Friday, clearly wanting to re-set his relationship with the Kardashians and his half sister Kylie in particular.

We got Brody at LAX and asked again about Kylie's baby Stormi .... he still hasn't seen her but unquestionably wants to.

The Kardashians have broken with Brody and company since Kris' divorce from Caitlyn. Brody clearly wants a relationship.

He's also super impressed Kylie could move the needle on Wall Street ... this after Snapchat plummeted when she said she was over the app.