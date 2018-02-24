Offset's Trap House Chain from Cardi B Worth $250k

Offset Cardi B Dropped Quarter Mil On My Trap House!!!

Exclusive Details

Cardi B just bought Offset a brand new house ... made out of diamonds, but this crib fits around his neck.

Cardi was busier than we thought over NBA All-Star weekend 'cause she dropped $250k on a pendant covered in 150 carats of diamonds. We're told Cardi ordered the "Bando" (that's abandoned house if you're not down) from celeb jeweler Elliot Avianne. The piece is ridiculously detailed -- complete with graffiti, an oven and 2 figurines of Offset ... one of them armed!

We're told Cardi wanted to give it to her fiance for Valentine's Day, but they weren't together until they hooked up in Los Angeles last weekend.

BTW ... Avianne and Co. Jewelers is where we frequently see rappers -- like the Migos guys, 2 Chainz and more -- shopping in NYC.