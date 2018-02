Stormy Daniels Donald Trump Parody Porn ... Not Gonna Happen

EXCLUSIVE

Stormy Daniels is coy about writing her rumored tell-all about about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, but there's one thing that will absolutely not happen ... a parody porn.

We got Stormy leaving Deja Vu Strip Club Saturday night in North Hollywood, her latest stop on her "Make America Horny Again" tour.

Nothwithstanding her newfound fame, she's sticking to her roots ... porn.

Fun fact ... she writes at least some of the scrips for the videos in which she's featured.