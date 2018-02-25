U.S. Olympic Curling Team Denied a Delta Upgrade After Winning Gold

U.S. Curling Team Denied a Delta Flight Upgrade After Wining Olympic Gold

John Shuster and the U.S. curling team are probably flying back home on something less than first class after winning gold at the Olympics ... all 'cause Delta denied 'em an upgrade.

The official U.S. Curling handle hit up Delta on Twitter Saturday asking if there was a way to get upgraded on the flight home from PyeongChang after taking 1st in men's curling.

Unfortunately, Delta said it had nothing for them upgrade-wise ... but at least if offered a congratulations and a warm welcome to the flight.

Hi, there. Congratulations, gold medal champions! We are honored to be your ride back home! While we don't have any upgrades to offer, we look forward to seeing you on board. Thanks for flying with us! *AJL — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

The curlers were gracious in their response, thanking Delta for looking into it and hoping for a smooth ride home. John and co. won the USA its first gold medal in the winter sport ever ... beating out Sweden for top honors.

Looks like an historic achievement only gets you so far in the world these days.