Judge Judy Says Kardashians Not Welcome on Her Show

Judge Judy Drops the Gavel ... No Kardashians in My Court!!!

Judge Judy's handing down her verdict on the Kardashians, and it's guilty ... of not being worthy of an appearance on her show appeal.

Her Honor was out in Bev Hills with her husband, Jerry, when we told her about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloe, and the fam shooting an episode of "Family Feud." Judy's reaction was priceless -- and, as you might guess, she's not impressed!

In typical Judy-fashion, the judge didn't hide her true feelings about the possibility of the Kardashian-Jenners ever getting a case on her docket.

Kim definitely kept it coy when we asked her about the outcome of her 'Feud.'

If you were expecting Judy to do the same, we'd have to ask -- "Have you ever heard of the K.I.S.S. principle? 'Keep It Simple, Stupid.'"