'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Has Warrant Out for Her Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Tommie Lee is now a wanted woman for allegedly attacking a mall employee earlier this month ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a warrant has been issued for Tommie in connection with a battery case in Atlanta -- meaning, if she pops up on cops' radar for whatever reason, she'll be hauled into custody.

We broke the story ... Tommie's accused of punching an employee at a fancy jewelry store in Atlanta's Lenox Square mall. The reality TV star allegedly got into an argument with the woman, and then came around the display to "slap and punch her repeatedly."

The alleged victim told cops she wants to press charges.