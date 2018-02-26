Olympian Mark McMorris: Olympic Village Was 'Dry' Despite Condom Overload

Olympian Mark McMorris Village Was 'Dry' Despite Condom Overload

Turns out, stocking a "f*ckin' insane" amount of condoms did NOT lead to a ton of action inside the Olympic village -- so says Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris.

You know the deal -- with over 2,000 hot, young athletes in an enclosed space (and over 110,000 CONDOMS to strap up), the Pyeongchang bangin' had to be next level, right?!

Not according to McMorris -- and he told TMZ Sports why not, when we got him back at LAX.

"It's a 'dry village,' if you will -- no alcohol ... thus rendering us 'dry' all around."

Nice, Mark. Nice.

On the plus side, MM did bag a bronze medal in Slopestyle ... and a dope gift courtesy of a smokin' female snowboarder.