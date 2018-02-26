TMZ

Spurs' Patty Mills Called 'Jamaican Dog' by Cavs Fan ... Responds Like a Boss

2/26/2018 8:59 AM PST

Spurs' Patty Mills Called 'Jamaican Dog' by Racist Cavs Fan, Responds Like a Boss

Breaking News

“Hey, Jamaican dog -- they want their bobsledder back! Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!”

That's the racist heckling directed at Spurs baller Patty Mills Sunday at The Q ... while he was at the free-throw line at the end of a blowout win over the Cleveland Cavs.

Patty -- who's not Jamaican, but Aboriginal Australian -- didn't hear the taunts during the game ... but when a fan brought it to his attention after the fact, he reacted like a true pro.

"I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth," Mills said.

FYI, this is the second instance of racist heckling in a major U.S. sports league this month. A group of Blackhawks fans chanted "basketball" at black NHL player Devante Smith-Pelly last weekend ... and were later slapped with a lifetime ban.

Guessing this scumbag faces the same fate once they figure out who he is. 

