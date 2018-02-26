Spurs' Patty Mills Called 'Jamaican Dog' by Racist Cavs Fan, Responds Like a Boss

“Hey, Jamaican dog -- they want their bobsledder back! Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!”
That's the racist heckling directed at Spurs baller Patty Mills Sunday at The Q ... while he was at the free-throw line at the end of a blowout win over the Cleveland Cavs.
@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” 😳😠🙅🏾♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd— Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018
Patty -- who's not Jamaican, but Aboriginal Australian -- didn't hear the taunts during the game ... but when a fan brought it to his attention after the fact, he reacted like a true pro.
"I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth," Mills said.
FYI, this is the second instance of racist heckling in a major U.S. sports league this month. A group of Blackhawks fans chanted "basketball" at black NHL player Devante Smith-Pelly last weekend ... and were later slapped with a lifetime ban.
Guessing this scumbag faces the same fate once they figure out who he is.