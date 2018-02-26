Steve Nash Lakers 'Definitely' Making Playoffs ... Next Year

Steve Nash Says Lakers 'Definitely' Making Playoffs Next Year

EXCLUSIVE

Get happy, L.A. fans ... ex-Laker Steve Nash (remember that?) says the Lakers are "definitely" making the playoffs next year and they can do it with BOTH Lonzo Ball AND Isaiah Thomas on the team.

We got Nash and asked him about the great guard quandary in Tinseltown ... can Thomas and Ball share the backcourt together, or does one guy (looking at you, IT) got to go?

Not only did Nash say the guys can totally get along together, but when asked if the team -- currently 11th in the West -- will make the playoffs next year, Steve's answer was short but sweet.

"Definitely."

No pressure, Luke (but if it doesn't happen you'll most likely be fired).