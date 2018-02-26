Steve Wilkos Speeding, Swerving, Reeked of Booze At Scene of DUI Wreck

Steve Wilkos Speeding and Swerving Before DUI Crash

Steve Wilkos forced other drivers to dodge out of his way before he smashed his SUV into a utility pole ... TMZ has learned.

According to police ... witnesses spotted Wilkos speeding and swerving on the road so badly ... 2 vehicles had to pull off to the side of the road. In police records, obtained by TMZ, one witness said she saw Wilkos speed out of sight, and then seconds later heard a "big boom and saw the power lines shake."

Car flips on West Avenue after striking poles and tree Sunday, driver transported to hospital https://t.co/AN1ioDCvAu pic.twitter.com/bdeUJ78Ts1 — The Darien Times (@DarienTimes) January 21, 2018

TMZ broke the story ... the talk show host flipped his vehicle last month after hitting the utility poles, and striking a tree in Darien, Connecticut. Cops on the scene said they could smell booze as they attempted to remove Wilkos from his SUV.

It's no wonder ... as we reported, blood testing revealed his BAC was .29 -- more than 3 times the legal limit.

Wilkos initially told us he was distracted by reaching for his glasses but then 'fessed up he was under the influence. He was charged with DUI.