Tyler Perry's Building a Massive 35,000 Square Foot Mansion on 1,200 Acres Near Atlanta

Tyler Perry is building a massive estate near his massive studio in Georgia.

We're told he's been designing and building on the property for 3 years. The mansion will be 35,000 square feet but that's not the craziest part. It sits on 1,200 acres, which Tyler will turn into an organic farm with horse and other animals.

Our sources say Tyler wants his son to appreciate and enjoy the land and the animals.

The estate is near Tyler's 330-acre studio ... the one of the largest in Atlanta and the entire U.S. He just made a deal with Viacom to produce a number of comedy and drama television episodes.

Tyler spends about 9 months a year at the Atlanta studio and the remainder in L.A.