UFC's Mackenzie Dern: I'm Not the Next Ronda Rousey, I Wanna Be Better!

UFC newcomer Mackenzie Dern is flattered by all the Ronda Rousey comparisons, but says she's her own woman ... and wants to accomplish EVEN MORE than Ronda in MMA!!

We talked to the jiu-jitsu phenom before her debut at UFC 222 ... and she laid out why labeling her Rousey 2.0 ain't right -- even though both women are known for ripping their opponents' arms off.

"It's nice that people think that, but I'm not the next Ronda Rousey," Dern told TMZ Sports. "We are two different people, different personalities, different histories, different obstacles ... it's a new era."

That said, Mackenzie told us she's gunnin' for it all -- and hopes to achieve "at least as much, if not more" than the UFC's first female trailblazer.

Gonna have to tune in Saturday to see if she passes her first test, 'TUF' alum Ashley Yoder, but one thing's for sure ... she's got the look.