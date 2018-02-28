Rep. Don Young Armed Jews Would Have Stopped Nazis

Congressman Don Young Says Arming Jews Could Have Prevented Holocaust

Alaskan Congressman Don Young says if Jewish people in Nazi Germany were armed, they could have prevented the Holocaust -- and that's his argument against gun control.

The U.S. representative was fielding questions about how to make schools safer in the wake of the Parkland, FL mass shooting when he floated his jaw-dropping theory. He was responding last week to Dimitri Shein, a democrat running for Young's seat, who recorded their heated exchange.

Young actually said, "How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?"

Young is an NRA member who's down with arming school teachers. He's said video games and the breakdown of American families are to blame for epidemic gun violence. In video of his town hall-style meeting (around 2:10), Young added ... 50 million Russians were killed because they didn't have guns.

There was plenty of vocal support for Young's theories during the meeting.

For what it's worth, there was a Nazi law prohibiting Jews from owning guns -- but remember, they would have been battling Hitler's army, which was steamrolling entire countries.

We're guessing Young does NOT remember that.