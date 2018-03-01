Florida Shooting Student Survivor We Welcome All Celebs at MFOL ... They're Powerful Voices!!!

Florida Shooting Survivor Dimitri Hoth Welcomes Celebrities in March for Our Lives

A student who survived the Florida shooting says he's happy George Clooney and Scooter Braun are super involved with their cause -- in fact, he says the more, the merrier.

Dimitri Hoth -- a student survivor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High -- has a clear view of the upcoming March for Our Lives rally in D.C. He wants celebs front and center, because they have the key to the most powerful engine of change -- social media.

TMZ broke the story ... Scooter and George are deeply embedded in organizing the event for MFOL, but have stayed out of the spotlight to avoid blurring the students' message.

It's a student effort, but he says famous people, including vocal supporters Oprah and Jimmy Fallon, will be warmly received.