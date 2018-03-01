Tori Spelling Suffering Mental Breakdown at Home According to 911 Caller

Tori Spelling Suffering Mental Breakdown ... According to 911 Caller

Police are at Tori Spelling's home after a 911 caller reported she's having some sort of breakdown ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops are responding after the call came in around 7 AM, saying Tori was being very aggressive ... going through what one source describes as a nervous breakdown. We're told she doesn't have any weapons, but obviously snapped enough for someone in the house to call police.

Our sources say Tori had called police Wednesday night because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to just be her husband, Dean McDermott, coming home.

Tori seemed okay on Wednesday when she was hanging with Corinne Olympios from "The Bachelor" and another woman.

Officers are at Tori's L.A. home right now, we've seen multiple units going in and out of Tori's neighborhood but no sign of Tori or her family.

Story developing ...