Susan Sarandon Says Parkland Students Have to Do What Trump Never Will

EXCLUSIVE

Susan Sarandon is beaming like a proud mama about the students behind the March for Our Lives rally ... and says she'll absolutely be there to support them.

We got Susan Friday at LAX, and she told us the Parkland, FL kids now have a chance to effect real change when it comes to gun reform. She says they can essentially do do what politicians -- especially President Trump -- have refused to do.

As we reported, celebs have an open invitation to attend the March 24 rally in Washington, DC ... even if others prefer to keep their involvement on the DL.

Susan left no doubt about her plans and applauds Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students for keeping the pressure on local, state and federal legislators.