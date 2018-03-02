Ezekiel Elliott Ain't Raging This Offseason ... Cowboys Bros Say

Cowboys Teammates Say Ezekiel Elliott Ain't Raging This NFL Offseason

EXCLUSIVE

Don't worry about Ezekiel Elliott turning up with booze and broads this offseason -- so say 2 of his Cowboys teammates.

We got stud linemen Tyron Smith and La'el Collins at LAX ... and asked them the question on every 'Boys fan's mind -- is Zeke staying the hell away from situations that could get him re-suspended?!

Good news -- they said yes ... which is important considering the Jones' just announced Elliott won't be subjected to special offseason rules.

Speaking of which, hope Tyron and La'el ain't breakin' any accords on their vacay ... 'cause they told TMZ Sports they're going to Aspen, but repeatedly told us they're NOT skiing (ya know ... the only thing you do in Aspen).

Remember, an NBA star recently told us his contract doesn't allow him to shred the pow. Hope that's not the case with these dudes.