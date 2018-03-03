Rick Ross Family Members Rush To Hospital In a Panic

Rick Ross' Family Rushes To Miami Hospital In a Panic

EXCLUSIVE

Rick Ross is in a battle for his life, and his condition became so dicey Friday his family raced to the hospital is sheer panic.

Check out this photo ... we're told one of Rick's baby mamas and several companions poured into the white Rolls-Royce and gunned it for the hospital near Miami. They were in such a mad rush to see Rick when they arrived they didn't even shut the car doors.

TMZ broke the story ... Rick was hospitalized early Thursday morning after someone from his home called 911 to report a person in distress who was breathing heavily and unconscious.

We've since learned Ross was placed on ECMO, a machine which takes over heart and lung functions which also helps restore oxygen back into his blood.

Our sources say the situation is dire.