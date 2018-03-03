Philadelphia Eagles At Crossroads w/ Super Bowl Hero

EXCLUSIVE

Super Bowl hero Trey Burton has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles -- please don't make me leave and find a new team!!

Burton is the tight end who completed the "Philly Special" to Nick Foles on 4th and Goal in Super Bowl 52 ... a key play in Philly's 41-33 victory over the Patriots. He instantly became a fan favorite in Philly.

Problem is ... he's now a free agent and he hasn't received an offer from Philly.

We spoke with Burton who says he REALLY wants to continue his career with the Eagles -- where he's spent his entire career since entering the league in 2014 ... but he also understands it's a business.

"I wanna be back here," Burton says ... adding, "The ball's not really in my court. It's in their court."

Burton caught 5 TDs last season and some people think he could be the best tight end available in free agency.

So, where would he end up? Burton says he's down to play anywhere (even Cleveland!)-- but his goal is to return to the Super Bowl champs.

Your move, Philly ...