Frances McDormand Oscar Thief Took Video with Award Before Arrest

Frances McDormand Oscar Thief Kissing, Posing with Award Minutes Before Arrest

The man who stole Frances McDormand's Oscar shot a video of himself with the award just minutes before his arrest.

We've obtained video of Terry Bryant holding McDormand's award for Best Actress, telling everyone who'd listen that the award was his. Bryant even asked other attendees if they wanted a photo with Oscar.

Bryant was arrested for felony grand theft Sunday night after grabbing McDormand's Best Actress award right off her table at The Governor's Ball. We're told McDormand alerted security at the event when she noticed her Oscar was missing, who then tracked Bryant down and contacted the police.

Lucky for Frances, she was quickly reunited with her Oscar. After the party, McDormand's rep said, "Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together."