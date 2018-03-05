Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cut Loose on Boat Date Without Stormi

EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are new parents in the same boat, and they seemed to agree ... they need some time to themselves without the kid.
Kylie and Travis were seen cuddling up Sunday during a date on the high sea in Miami, where they first hit up the Seaspice restaurant for some grub and then boarded a boat with friends to kick back under the sun.
BTW ... Kylie's clutching a beer and she's only 20.
This appears to be the first time the young couple has gone out together in public since Kylie gave birth to baby Stormi last month. Let's just call it parents day out.