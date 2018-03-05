Shawne Merriman Shaquem Griffin Is 'NFL Ready' ... Proved it at Combine

Shawne Merriman: 1-Handed Shaquem Griffin Proved He's 'NFL Ready' at Combine

EXCLUSIVE

One-handed prospect Shaquem Griffin is "no doubt" making the NFL -- so says Shawne Merriman, who's convinced the talk of the combine is gonna overcome the odds and get drafted.

"He sure as hell looks NFL ready. He's a beast," Merriman told TMZ Sports.

FYI, the UCF stud ran the fastest 40 time for a linebacker in 15 YEARS over the weekend (4.38) ... and also put up 20 REPS with a prosthetic left hand.

Shawne -- a 3-time Pro Bowl LB with the Chargers -- says you can't judge everything off drills ... but he ain't gonna question Shaquem's ability to succeed at the next level after all he's been through.

"His whole story, everything is incredible."